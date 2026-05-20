SRS Brokers $6.6M Sale of Two Adjacent Retail Outparcels in Metro Tampa Leased to Dutch Bros, Fifth Third Bank

LUTZ, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $6.6 million ground lease sale of two adjacent retail properties located at 18640 and 18710 Fla. Highway 54 in Lutz, a northern suburb of Tampa in Hillsborough County. Dutch Bros and Fifth Third Bank occupy the two newly developed properties on triple-net leases, with 15 and 20 years remaining on their terms, respectively.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, an Atlanta-based development and investment group, in the portfolio transaction. The Tampa-based buyer purchased both properties in a 1031 exchange. Both parties requested anonymity.