Raising Cane’s occupies the 3,267-square-foot restaurant at 4100 Central Ave. in Riverside, Calif.
SRS Brokers $6.8M Ground Lease Sale of Restaurant Property in Riverside, California

by Amy Works

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the ground lease (land ownership) sale of a restaurant property located at 4100 Central Ave. in Riverside. A Southern California-based developer sold the asset to a Washington-based private investor for $6.8 million. Raising Cane’s occupies the 3,267-square-foot property, which was built in 2024 on 1.3 acres, on a corporate-guaranteed, absolute triple-net, 15-year ground lease. Patrick Luther and Matthew Mousavi of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.

