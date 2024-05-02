SRS Brokers $6.9M Sale of Raleigh Retail Property Ground Leased to Fifth Third Bank

RALEIGH, N.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the ground-lease sale of a newly built, 2,775-square-foot retail property located at 615 Oberlin Road in Raleigh. Fifth Third Bank occupies the single-tenant property, which features a drive-thru ATM, on a 20-year lease.

Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS’ Newport Beach, Calif., office represented the seller, a private developer, in the $6.9 million sale. A New York-based private investor purchased the asset at a 4.86 percent cap rate.