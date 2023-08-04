SRS Brokers $6.9M Sale of Superior Grocers-Anchored Property in Buena Park, California

BUENA PARK, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 6931 La Palma Ave. in Buena Park. An undisclosed partnership sold the asset to a private, non-1031 investor for $6.9 million. Both the buyer and seller are based in Southern California.

Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS’ National Net Lease Group represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Superior Grocers occupies the 34,199-square-foot property, which was built in 1996 on 1.7 acres. There are seven years remaining on the tenant’s corporate-guaranteed triple-net lease.