SRS Brokers $6M Ground-Lease Sale of Retail Building in Washington Township, New Jersey

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $6 million ground-lease sale of a 5,585-square-foot retail building in Washington Township, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. The building, which was completed in 2024, is net leased to convenience store operator Wawa on a 20-year, corporate-guaranteed deal. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, an East Coast-based developer, in the transaction. The buyer was a New Jersey-based 1031 exchange investor. Both parties requested anonymity.