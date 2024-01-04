Thursday, January 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Tenants at Alcoa Commons include Orangetheory Fitness, Eyeglass World, The Joint Chiropractic and a freestanding outparcel building occupied by First Watch.
AcquisitionsRetailSoutheastTennessee

SRS Brokers $7.2M Sale of Alcoa Commons Retail Center in Alcoa, Tennessee

by John Nelson

ALCOA, TENN. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $7.2 million sale of Alcoa Commons, a newly built retail center in Alcoa, a city roughly 14.5 miles south of Knoxville, Tenn. Situated at 1010-1020 Alcoa Market St., the 13,890-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Orangetheory Fitness, Eyeglass World, The Joint Chiropractic and a freestanding outparcel building occupied by First Watch.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a Tennessee-based developer, in the transaction. The private buyer, a Chicago-based company, purchased Alcoa Commons in a 1031 exchange.

You may also like

LYND Group Buys Mixed-Income Apartment Community in San...

Black Salmon, LD&D to Develop $115M Multifamily Tower...

Lionstone Investments Trades 12-Story Midtown Plaza Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 228-Unit Self-Storage...

Harrison Street, Michaels Sell 551-Bed Student Housing Community...

EDGE Realty Partners Arranges Sale of 70,227 SF...

Synergy Investment Fund Acquires 147,668 SF Shopping Center...

Zar Law Firm Buys 45,648 SF Office Building...

Griffis Residential Buys Platform at Union Station Apartments...