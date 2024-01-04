SRS Brokers $7.2M Sale of Alcoa Commons Retail Center in Alcoa, Tennessee

ALCOA, TENN. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $7.2 million sale of Alcoa Commons, a newly built retail center in Alcoa, a city roughly 14.5 miles south of Knoxville, Tenn. Situated at 1010-1020 Alcoa Market St., the 13,890-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Orangetheory Fitness, Eyeglass World, The Joint Chiropractic and a freestanding outparcel building occupied by First Watch.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a Tennessee-based developer, in the transaction. The private buyer, a Chicago-based company, purchased Alcoa Commons in a 1031 exchange.