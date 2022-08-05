REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $7.4M Sale of Retail Property in South Florida Leased to Bank of America

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

PLANTATION, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $7.4 million sale of Bank of America Plaza, a 13,000-square-foot retail building located at 7001 W. Broward Blvd. in Plantation. Situated in South Florida’s Broward County, the property was built in 2004 and leased to Bank of America. Brandon Woulfe of SRS represented the seller, an entity doing business as 7001 Plantation 2009 LP, in the off-market transaction. Don Ginsburg of Katalyst Real Estate represented the buyer, Barron Real Estate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  