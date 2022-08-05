SRS Brokers $7.4M Sale of Retail Property in South Florida Leased to Bank of America

PLANTATION, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $7.4 million sale of Bank of America Plaza, a 13,000-square-foot retail building located at 7001 W. Broward Blvd. in Plantation. Situated in South Florida’s Broward County, the property was built in 2004 and leased to Bank of America. Brandon Woulfe of SRS represented the seller, an entity doing business as 7001 Plantation 2009 LP, in the off-market transaction. Don Ginsburg of Katalyst Real Estate represented the buyer, Barron Real Estate.