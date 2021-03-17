SRS Brokers $7.4M Sale of Shops at Gregorie Ferry Landing in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.— SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $7.4 million sale of The Shops at Gregorie Landing, a shopping center located at 2966 Hwy 17 N in Mount Pleasant. Parker Walter, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the buyer, a private investor from the Northeast who was in a 1031 exchange, in the transaction. Benjy Cooke of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the seller, an unnamed South Carolina-based developer.

The Shops at Gregorie Landing is located approximately 12 miles from Charleston and 11 miles from the South Carolina Aquarium. Completed in 2020, the 11,125-square-foot property is situated on 1.6 acres. The newly constructed three-tenant retail property is fully occupied by Panera Bread, TD Bank and Heartland Dental who have all signed long-term, triple net leases.