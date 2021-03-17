REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $7.4M Sale of Shops at Gregorie Ferry Landing in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, South Carolina, Southeast

Gregorie Ferry

The Shops at Gregorie Landing is located approximately 12 miles from Charleston and 11 miles from the South Carolina Aquarium.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.— SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $7.4 million sale of The Shops at Gregorie Landing, a shopping center located at 2966 Hwy 17 N in Mount Pleasant. Parker Walter, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the buyer, a private investor from the Northeast who was in a 1031 exchange, in the transaction. Benjy Cooke of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the seller, an unnamed South Carolina-based developer.

The Shops at Gregorie Landing is located approximately 12 miles from Charleston and 11 miles from the South Carolina Aquarium. Completed in 2020, the 11,125-square-foot property is situated on 1.6 acres. The newly constructed three-tenant retail property is fully occupied by Panera Bread, TD Bank and Heartland Dental who have all signed long-term, triple net leases.

