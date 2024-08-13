Tuesday, August 13, 2024
19360-US-Highway-93-White-Hills-AZ
Carl’s Jr. occupies the 2,586-square-foot restaurant at 19360 U.S. Highway 93 in White Hills, Ariz.
AcquisitionsArizonaNet LeaseRestaurantRetailWestern

SRS Brokers $7.5M Sales of Two Fast Food Restaurant Properties in White Hills, Arizona

by Amy Works

WHITE HILLS, ARIZ. — SRS Real Estate Partners Capital Markets has arranged the sales of two quick-service restaurants in White Hills for a total consideration of $7.5 million.

The newly constructed, adjacent properties are occupied by Carl’s Jr. and Del Taco, both of which have 20-year, absolute triple-net leases in place. White Hills is located in the Mojave Desert, approximately 70 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

The Carl’s Jr. property, located at 19360 U.S. Highway 93, sold for $3.8 million. The 2,586-square-foot asset was built in 2022.

Located at 19312 U.S. Highway 93, the Del Taco asset sold for $3.7 million. The 2,304-square-foot property was built in 2023.

Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther and Winston Guest of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller, a multi-unit franchisee. The properties were acquired by individual out-of-state 1031 buyers.

