DOTHAN, ALA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $7.7 million ground lease sale of a retail property located on 10.4 acres at 3489 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. The Home Depot occupies the 128,517-square-foot retail store, which was delivered in 2004 adjacent to Northside Mall.

Patrick Luther and Matthew Mousavi of SRS represented the seller, a Texas-based partnership, in the transaction. The buyer was a private investment firm based on the East Coast. Both parties requested anonymity.