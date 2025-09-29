SRS Brokers $7M Sale of New Store in Castle Hayne, North Carolina Leased to Tractor Supply

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners has completed the $7 million sale of a newly built, 21,930-square-foot store in Castle Hayne leased to Tractor Supply. The store is situated on 11.5 acres at 3400 Castle Hayne Road, roughly 11 miles north of Wilmington, N.C. Tractor Supply had 14 years remaining on its corporate-guaranteed lease at the time of sale.

Calvin Short of SRS represented the seller, a developer based in Pine Hurst, N.C., in the transaction. Pierce Mayson of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the buyer, an unnamed investor based in Conyers, Ga., that was completing the second leg of a 1031 exchange.