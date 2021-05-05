SRS Brokers $7M Sale of Shops at Surfside Center in Cape Coral, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Shops at Surfside Center is a 117,566-square-foot shopping center located in Cape Coral.

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the $7 million sale of Shops at Surfside Center, a 117,566-square-foot shopping center located in Cape Coral. The property is situated on 8.3 acres at 2342/2354 Surfside Blvd. at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Built in 2007, architecture firm Cuhaci & Peterson designed the Shops at Surfside Center and Hawkins Construction built the property. The center was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to Belk, Anytime Fitness, SalonPlex and Humana.

The seller, a private service entity, sold the property to Patagonian Holdings LLC. Kevin Yaryan, Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was self-represented.