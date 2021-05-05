REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $7M Sale of Shops at Surfside Center in Cape Coral, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Shops at Surfside Center

Shops at Surfside Center is a 117,566-square-foot shopping center located in Cape Coral.

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the $7 million sale of Shops at Surfside Center, a 117,566-square-foot shopping center located in Cape Coral. The property is situated on 8.3 acres at 2342/2354 Surfside Blvd. at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Built in 2007, architecture firm Cuhaci & Peterson designed the Shops at Surfside Center and Hawkins Construction built the property. The center was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to Belk, Anytime Fitness, SalonPlex and Humana.

The seller, a private service entity, sold the property to Patagonian Holdings LLC. Kevin Yaryan, Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was self-represented.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews