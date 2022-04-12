SRS Brokers $8.2M Sale of Retail Center in Christiansburg, Virginia

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $8.2 million sale of North Shops at Spradlin Farm, a 17,290-square-foot, multi-tenant retail center in Christiansburg. Britt Raymond, Kyle Fant, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the seller, a North Carolina-based shopping center fund. Tyler Price of Price Richards Commercial represented the buyer, a California-based investment firm that was in a 1031 exchange.

Built in 2000, North Shops at Spradlin Farm was fully occupied at the time of sale to tenants including Mattress Firm, AT&T, Supercuts and MedExpress. The retail property is an outparcel to Spradlin Farm Shopping Center, a 441,000-square-foot power center anchored by Target, The Home Depot, Big Lots and T.J. Maxx.

Located at 10-100 Spradlin Farm Drive on two acres, North Shops at Spradlin Farm is situated at the major intersection of North Franklin Street and Spradlin Farm Drive NW. The property is also 4.6 miles from Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport and 6.7 miles from Virginia Tech.