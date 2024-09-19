Thursday, September 19, 2024
The asset at 2888 Brice Road totals 125,357 square feet.
AcquisitionsMidwestOhioRetail

SRS Brokers $8.6M Sale of Lowe’s-Occupied Retail Property in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $8.6 million sale of a 125,357-square-foot retail property occupied by Lowe’s Home Improvement in Columbus. Situated on 12.8 acres, the building at 2888 Brice Road features a corporate-guaranteed lease that was recently extended for 10 more years. The property is adjacent to Brice Park, a 158,000-square-foot shopping center. Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the undisclosed seller. A West Coast-based private investor purchased the asset at a cap rate of 6.4 percent.

