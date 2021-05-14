REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $8.9M Sale of Retail Property in Suburban New Orleans Leased to Winn-Dixie

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Retail, Southeast

Winn Dixie

The 62,297-square-foot Winn Dixie store is located in the New Orleans suburb of LaPlace.

LAPLACE, LA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $8.9 million sale of a 62,297-square-foot, single-tenant retail property in the New Orleans suburb of LaPlace. The property is on a long-term, absolute triple-net lease to grocer Winn-Dixie. The lease is corporate guaranteed by Winn-Dixie Stores Inc.

Sean Lutz and Dan Elliot of SRS represented the seller, a private investor from Baton Rouge, in the transaction. The buyer was a family office also based in Baton Rouge.

