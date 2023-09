HIRAM, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $8 million sale of Hiram Walk, a 13,801-square-foot retail center located in Hiram, roughly 27 miles outside Atlanta. Tenants at the center, which was built in 2004, include Starbucks Coffee, Buffalo Wild Wings, T-Mobile, Cold Stone Creamery and Moe’s Southwest Grill. The property is an outparcel to Hiram Pavilion. Jeff Enck of SRS represented the undisclosed seller. An entity doing business as H Walk LLC was the buyer.