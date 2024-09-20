Friday, September 20, 2024
SRS Brokers $8M Sale of New Retail Strip Center in Davenport, Florida

by John Nelson

DAVENPORT, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $8 million sale of Legacy Shoppes, a 10,744-square-foot, multi-tenant strip retail center located at 942 Heritage Pass in Davenport. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a private development firm based in Florida, in the transaction. The buyer was a private investor that is also based in Florida.

Legacy Shoppes was fully leased at the time of sale to three tenants — Another Broken Egg, Orlando Health and Encore Nails — all of which have 10-year triple-net leases in place. The property was delivered earlier this year and sits on a 3.4-acre site roughly 26 miles southwest of Orlando.

