SRS Brokers $9.1M Sale of New Gas Station, Convenience Store in Metro Orlando Net Leased to 7-Eleven

DAVENPORT, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $9.1 million sale of a newly built gas station and convenience store located at 1223 Finley Ave. in Davenport, about 30 miles southwest of Orlando and 15 miles from Disney World.

7-Eleven occupies the property on a 15-year triple-net lease that features scheduled rent increases and multiple extension options. The 7-Eleven is situated on a 1.4-acre site at the entrance of Champions Station, a 14-acre mixed-use development.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based development firm, in the all-cash transaction. The 1031 buyer is a Michigan-based private investor.