SRS Brokers $9.2M Sale of VCA Animal Hospital-Occupied Property in Fountain Valley, California

VCA Animal Hospital occupies the 23,800-square-foot property at 183 Euclid St. in Fountain Valley, Calif.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 183 Euclid St. in Fountain Valley. An Orange County, Calif.-based family trust acquired sold the asset to a Southern California-based private investor for $9.2 million.

VCA Animal Hospital occupies the 23,800-square-foot building and recently extended its lease for an additional 10 years at the property. Built in 1969, the building underwent a $6 million renovation in 2017 sponsored by the tenant.

Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther and Rich Walter of SRS represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

