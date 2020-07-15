SRS Brokers $9.2M Sale of VCA Animal Hospital-Occupied Property in Fountain Valley, California
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 183 Euclid St. in Fountain Valley. An Orange County, Calif.-based family trust acquired sold the asset to a Southern California-based private investor for $9.2 million.
VCA Animal Hospital occupies the 23,800-square-foot building and recently extended its lease for an additional 10 years at the property. Built in 1969, the building underwent a $6 million renovation in 2017 sponsored by the tenant.
Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther and Rich Walter of SRS represented the seller and buyer in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.