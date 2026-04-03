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Academy Sports MS
Academy Sports + Outdoors occupies a 64,626-square-foot building in Madison, Miss., on a corporate-guaranteed lease with eight years remaining.
AcquisitionsMississippiRetailSoutheast

SRS Brokers $9.4M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property Leased to Academy Sports in Madison, Mississippi

by Abby Cox

MADISON, MISS. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $9.4 million sale of a single-tenant retail property leased to Academy Sports + Outdoors located in Madison, about 15 miles north of Jackson. Michael Berk, Patrick Nutt and Chip Watson of SRS represented the Louisiana-based private seller. The buyer was a publicly traded REIT. Both parties requested anonymity. Built in 2017 on about 7 acres, Academy Sports occupies a 64,626-square-foot building on a corporate-guaranteed lease with eight years remaining. Nearby retailers include Lowe’s Home Improvement, Office Depot, Walmart Supercenter and The Home Depot, among others.

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