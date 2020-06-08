REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $9.5M Sale of Shops at El Camino Real in Belmont, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Detox Kitchen & Juice Bar and Menchie’s Yogurt are tenants at Shops at El Camino Real in Belmont, Calif.

BELMONT, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of Shops at El Camino Real, a retail center located at 1200 El Camino Real in Belmont. A Northern California-based private investor sold the asset for $9.5 million, or approximately $1,200 per square foot.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Detox Kitchen & Juice Bar, Menchie’s Yogurt, SuperCuts, Toto’s Pizzeria and AT&T are tenants at the two-building, 8,014-square-foot retail center. Built in 1999, the property is an outparcel to a Safeway-anchored retail center.

Chris Tramontano, John Redfield and Bruce Frazer of SRS’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller. The Gilmartin Group represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.

