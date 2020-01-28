SRS Brokers $9M Acquisition of Sorrento Plaza Retail Center in San Diego

Sorrento Dental Care, Subway, Rubio’s Coastal Grill and Croutons are tenants at the 11,901-square-foot Sorrento Plaza, located at 9254 Scranton Road in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has arranged the purchase of Sorrento Plaza, a shopping center located in the Sorrento Valley submarket of San Diego. A Northern California-based private investor acquired the asset from Wells Fargo, as the successor trustee, for $9 million, or $756 per square foot.

Built in 2007, the 11,901-square-foot property is located at 9254 Scranton Road. At the time of acquisition a variety of tenants fully occupied the property, including Subway, Rubio’s Coastal Grill, Opera Patisserie, Croutons and a dental clinic.

Sam Hanna of SRS’ National Net Lease Group represented the buyer, while Rick Puttkammer and Bill Rose of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.