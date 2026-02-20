SRS Brokers Sale of 11,049 SF Retail Strip Center in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Woodland Place, an 11,049-square-foot retail strip center in northwest Austin. The center was built in 2016 and was fully leased at the time of sale to three tenants: Austin Family Orthodontics, Austin Children’s Dentistry and Firehouse Animal Health Center. Cathy Nabours, Kyle Shaffer and Sam Nichols of SRS represented the seller, an Austin-based developer, in the transaction. The buyer was a Los Angeles-based private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.