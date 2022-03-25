REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers Sale of 126,145 SF Shopping Center in Knoxville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

Clinton Plaza

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the sale of Clinton Plaza, a 126,145-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Knoxville. LBD Properties LLC purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of the SRS represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was self-represented.

Anchored by Food City, Clinton Plaza’s tenant roster includes Advance Auto Parts, Dollar Tree, Gas ‘N Go, Rent-A-Center, ADMA Biologics, Metro by T-Mobile, 1st Heritage Credit and Cricket Wireless. Food City and Dollar Tree have been operating at the location for 22 years, and Rent-A-Center has been for 32 years. Advance Auto Parts, which is an outparcel at the property, has been a tenant since 1966.

Located on Clinton Highway, the property is situated five miles from downtown Knoxville and 5.2 miles from the University of Tennessee campus.

