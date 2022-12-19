REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers Sale of 143,081 SF Blackwell Plaza Shopping Center in Marietta, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Located in Marietta, northwest of Atlanta, Blackwell Plaza features tenants including Old Time Pottery.

MARIETTA, GA. — SRS’ Investment Properties Group has arranged the sale of Blackwell Plaza, a 143,081-square-foot shopping center in Marietta, approximately 20 miles northwest of Atlanta. An entity doing business as RCG-Marietta VII LLC acquired the property from Stebri Enterprises for $10 million. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented Stebri in the transaction. Sitting on 17 acres at the intersection of Canton Road and Piedmont Road, the property features tenants including Old Time Pottery and America’s Thrift Store.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  