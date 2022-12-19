SRS Brokers Sale of 143,081 SF Blackwell Plaza Shopping Center in Marietta, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Located in Marietta, northwest of Atlanta, Blackwell Plaza features tenants including Old Time Pottery.

MARIETTA, GA. — SRS’ Investment Properties Group has arranged the sale of Blackwell Plaza, a 143,081-square-foot shopping center in Marietta, approximately 20 miles northwest of Atlanta. An entity doing business as RCG-Marietta VII LLC acquired the property from Stebri Enterprises for $10 million. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented Stebri in the transaction. Sitting on 17 acres at the intersection of Canton Road and Piedmont Road, the property features tenants including Old Time Pottery and America’s Thrift Store.