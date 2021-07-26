REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers Sale of 178,930 SF Shopping Center in Athens, Georgia

Athens West

Athens West is anchored by Big Lots, America’s Thrift, American Freight, BioLife and Citi Trends.

ATHENS, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Athens West, a 178,930-square-foot shopping center in Athens. SomeraRoad, a New York-based commercial real estate investment and development firm, sold the property for $16 million to an entity doing business as Trinity Apex LLC. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller, and the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.

Athens West is anchored by Big Lots, America’s Thrift, American Freight, BioLife and Citi Trends. Additional tenants at the property include Anytime Fitness, CiCi’s Pizza, Metro PCS, H&R Block, Direct Insurance and Domino’s Pizza. Roughly 42,000 square feet of new tenants have joined the center since 2019. The shopping center is located at 3190 Atlanta Highway, about 7.2 miles from the University of Georgia’s campus.

