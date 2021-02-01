SRS Brokers Sale of 18,550 SF Retail Center in Norcross, Georgia

Peachtree Corners Pavilion was fully leased at the time of sale to retailers including TapOut Fitness, Avis, Shane’s Rib Shack and CBD Plus USA.

NORCROSS, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the sale of an 18,550-square-foot retail strip center in Norcross. The seller, an entity doing business as OMI 5770 IB LLC, sold the property to Shallya Wholesale Distributing LLC for $4.3 million.

The property, known as Peachtree Corners Pavilion, is located at 5770 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. The center is situated on the border of Norcross and Peachtree Corners, and sits on roughly 1.9 acres. It was fully leased at the time of sale to retailers including TapOut Fitness, Avis, Shane’s Rib Shack and CBD Plus USA. The retail center was built in 2006.

Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS’ Investment Properties Group represented the seller in the transaction. Chase Murphy of Skyline Seven Real Estate represented the buyer.