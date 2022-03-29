REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers Sale of 262,847 SF Retail Property in Memphis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

Cross Creek

Cross Creek is shadow-anchored by The Home Depot and features tenants including Ross Dress for Less, Conn’s HomePlus, dd’s Discounts and Five Below.

MEMPHIS, TENN. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Cross Creek Shopping Center, a 262,847-square-foot retail property in Memphis. A New York-based entity doing business as Allied Development of Memphis LLC sold the property for an undisclosed price to Aspen Real Estate. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS’ Investment Properties Group represented the seller in the transaction, and Aspen was self-represented.

Cross Creek is shadow-anchored by The Home Depot and features tenants including Ross Dress for Less, Conn’s HomePlus, dd’s Discounts and Five Below. Located at 3505-3619 Riverdale Road, the property is situated 18.8 miles from downtown Memphis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  