SRS Brokers Sale of 262,847 SF Retail Property in Memphis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

Cross Creek is shadow-anchored by The Home Depot and features tenants including Ross Dress for Less, Conn’s HomePlus, dd’s Discounts and Five Below.

MEMPHIS, TENN. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Cross Creek Shopping Center, a 262,847-square-foot retail property in Memphis. A New York-based entity doing business as Allied Development of Memphis LLC sold the property for an undisclosed price to Aspen Real Estate. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS’ Investment Properties Group represented the seller in the transaction, and Aspen was self-represented.

Cross Creek is shadow-anchored by The Home Depot and features tenants including Ross Dress for Less, Conn’s HomePlus, dd’s Discounts and Five Below. Located at 3505-3619 Riverdale Road, the property is situated 18.8 miles from downtown Memphis.