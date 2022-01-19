SRS Brokers Sale of 50,275 SF Shopping Center in Marion, Virginia

MARION, VA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the sale of Marion Shopping Center, a 50,275-square-foot multi-tenant retail center in Marion. The buyer, Eire Investments USA LLC, purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the buyer in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

Anchored by Food Lion, Marion Shopping Center is fully occupied by retailers such as CVS/pharmacy and Fresenius Medical Care. Both Food Lion and CVS/pharmacy have been at the property for over 35 years. Fresenius recently signed a 10-year lease at the property. Located on 4.6 acres, the property is situated along Interstate 81 near where the North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia borders intersect.