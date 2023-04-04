Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Winn-Dixie anchors Five Points Shopping Center, a retail center in Tuscaloosa that also houses Dollar Tree, AT&T, State Farm Insurance and H&R Block.
SRS Brokers Sale of 57,850 SF Five Points Shopping Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

by John Nelson

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the sale of Five Points Shopping Center, a 57,850-square-foot retail center located at 4205 University Blvd. E in Tuscaloosa. The Winn-Dixie-anchored center is situated about three miles from the University of Alabama. Other tenants include new junior anchor Dollar Tree, as well as AT&T, State Farm Insurance and H&R Block. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS’ Atlanta office represented the seller, an entity doing business as H&R Tuscaloosa LLC, in the transaction. The buyer, an entity doing business as Five Points SC LLC, purchased Five Points for an undisclosed price.

