SRS Brokers Sale of 58,950 SF East Ridge Crossing Shopping Center in Chattanooga

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

East Ridge Crossing

East Ridge Crossing is a 58,950-square-foot, Food Lion-anchored shopping center in Chattanooga.

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of East Ridge Crossing, a 58,950-square-foot, Food Lion-anchored shopping center in Chattanooga. Hancock White Columns Inc. purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Tyler Matthews of Austin Sumner Properties represented Hancock White Columns.

Built in 1988 and renovated in 2021, East Ridge Crossing was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to national retailers, including e-commerce-resistant service providers. The property is situated about seven miles southeast of downtown Chattanooga and just west of Interstate 75.

