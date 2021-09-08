SRS Brokers Sale of Two Wawa-Occupied Convenience Stores in South Florida for $22.4M
FORT LAUDERDALE AND HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the sale of two convenience store and gas stations in South Florida that are leased to Wawa.
The properties include a 6,119-square-foot Wawa currently under construction at 7878 N.W. 103rd St. in Hialeah Gardens and a newly built, 5,991-square-foot Wawa located at 6191 N. Powerline Road in Fort Lauderdale.
Ferber Co. sold the Hialeah Gardens property for $11.6 million to an entity doing business as Hialeah WW LLC. Brightwork Real Estate sold the Fort Lauderdale Wawa for $10.8 million to an entity doing business as Powerline Wawa LLC. Patrick Nutt of SRS represented the sellers in both transactions.
