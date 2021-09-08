REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers Sale of Two Wawa-Occupied Convenience Stores in South Florida for $22.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

7878 NW Wawa

Ferber Co. sold a 6,119-square-foot Wawa property in Hialeah Gardens for $11.6 million to Hialeah WW LLC.

FORT LAUDERDALE AND HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the sale of two convenience store and gas stations in South Florida that are leased to Wawa.

The properties include a 6,119-square-foot Wawa currently under construction at 7878 N.W. 103rd St. in Hialeah Gardens and a newly built, 5,991-square-foot Wawa located at 6191 N. Powerline Road in Fort Lauderdale.

Ferber Co. sold the Hialeah Gardens property for $11.6 million to an entity doing business as Hialeah WW LLC. Brightwork Real Estate sold the Fort Lauderdale Wawa for $10.8 million to an entity doing business as Powerline Wawa LLC. Patrick Nutt of SRS represented the sellers in both transactions.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews