Monday, March 23, 2026
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Linthicum-Heights-retail-rendering
The newly developed retail center located at 1709-1713 W. Nursery Road Linthicum Heights, Md., is fully leased to Paris Baguette, Buffalo Wild Wings GO, Sardi’s Peruvian Chicken, Tropical Smoothie Café and Jersey Mike’s Subs.
DevelopmentLeasing ActivityMarylandRetailSoutheast

SRS Completes Lease-Up of 10,576 SF Retail Center in Linthicum Heights, Maryland

by Abby Cox

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD. — SRS Real Estate Partners has completed the lease-up of a newly developed, 10,576-square-foot retail center in Linthicum Heights, just south of Baltimore and immediately adjacent to the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). Situated at 1709-1713 W. Nursery Road, the retail center is now home to Paris Baguette, Buffalo Wild Wings GO (BWW GO), Sardi’s Peruvian Chicken, Tropical Smoothie Café and Jersey Mike’s Subs. Arris Noble and Rachel Callender of SRS Real Estate Partners represented the landlord, a Washington, D.C.-based private investor and developer, in the lease negotiations.

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