HUMBLE, TEXAS — SRS Distribution Inc. has signed a 52,015-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 19054 Kenswick Drive was built on 6.6 acres in 2011, and the lease is for the entirety of the property. Robert Alinger and Wes Williams of Colliers represented the landlord, Bertling Logistics, in the lease negotiations. Sarah Pickup and Will Clay of JLL represented the tenant.