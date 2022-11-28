SRS Facilitates $2.8M Sale of Tampa Property Leased to Banfield Pet Hospital

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Healthcare, Retail, Southeast

Banfield Pet Hospital occupies the 4,000-square-foot, single-tenant property located at 12815 Bayou Branch Ave. in Tampa.

TAMPA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the sale of a 4,000-square-foot single-tenant property located at 12815 Bayou Branch Ave. in Tampa. Banfield Pet Hospital, which is engaged in a 10-year lease, occupies the property. Patrick Nutt, William Wamble and Daniel Becker of SRS arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller, locally based Soho Capital. A private, Florida-based investor purchased the property for $2.8 million in a 1031 exchange. The property is located across the street from North Bay Shopping Center, a 270,000-square-foot retail center anchored by Publix and Lowe’s Home Improvement.