SRS, Hanley Investment Group Broker $4.7M Sale of Plumas Bank-Occupied Retail Property in Susanville, California

SUSANVILLE, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners and Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors have arranged the sale of a retail property located at 3000 Riverside Drive in Susanville. A private investment group sold the asset to a San Diego-based private investor for $4.7 million. Plumas Bank occupies the 5,440-square-foot property under a new 15-year, absolute, corporate-guaranteed triple-net lease. Situated on 1.1 acres, the property was renovated in 2021. Alexander Moore of SRS Capital Markets and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller in the transaction.