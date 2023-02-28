REBusinessOnline

SRS Negotiates $1.5M Sale of Retail Property in Panama City Beach Leased to Green Dragon Cannabis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Green Dragon, a chain of retail cannabis dispensaries, has a triple-net lease in place at the store at 917 Harrison Ave. in Panama City Beach, Fla.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has negotiated the $1.5 million sale of a retail property in Panama City Beach triple-net leased to Green Dragon, a chain of retail cannabis dispensaries in Florida and Colorado. The 5,164-square-foot store is located at 917 Harrison Ave. and has a new 10-year lease in place.

Patrick Nutt, William Wamble and Daniel Becker of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based private investor, as well as the buyer, a private 1031 exchange buyer, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. The sale of the Panama City Beach Green Dragon is the 17th transaction of a cannabis dispensary that SRS has brokered in the state of Florida, for a total of just under $50 million.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  