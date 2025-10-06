Monday, October 6, 2025
Academy Sports occupies the 72,525-square-foot building located in Shreveport, La.
SRS Negotiates $10.4M Sale of Retail Property in Shreveport, Louisiana Leased to Academy Sports

by Abby Cox

SHREVEPORT, LA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $10.4 million sale of a single-tenant retail property in Shreveport leased to Academy Sports + Outdoors. The Texas-based sporting goods retailer occupies the 72,525-square-foot building on an absolute triple-net, corporate-guaranteed lease with 13 years remaining. Built in 2018, the property is situated on roughly 7.7 acres. Michael Berk, Patrick Nutt and Chip Watson of SRS’ Capital Markets team represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was a publicly traded REIT. Both parties requested anonymity.

