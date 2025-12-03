Wednesday, December 3, 2025
SRS Negotiates $10.5M Sale of Retail Center in Temple Terrace, Florida

by John Nelson

TEMPLE TERRACE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $10.5 million sale of Fountain Shoppes, a retail center in Temple Terrace totaling 18,110 square feet. Built in 2022, the four-building property is located on a 2.6-acre site at 8942 Bertha Palmer Blvd.

Fountain Shoppes was fully leased at the time of sale to seven tenants, including Starbucks Coffee, Jersey Mike’s, Rocking Crab, The Joint Chiropractic, Hand & Stone, AT&T and Chase Bank.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based investor and developer, in the transaction. The buyer was a Florida-based private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

