SRS Negotiates $10.6M Sale of Optima Dermatology-Occupied Property in Macedonia, Ohio

MACEDONIA, OHIO — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $10.6 million sale of a newly developed medical property occupied by Optima Dermatology in Macedonia, a southern suburb of Cleveland. The 15,500-square-foot building is located at 8183 Golden Link Blvd. within The Crossings at Golden Link, a 400,000-square-foot shopping center anchored by Lowe’s. Michael Carter and Frank Rogers of SRS, along with Greg Guyuron of Anchor Cleveland, represented the seller, a private developer. The buyer was a New Jersey-based private investor completing a 1031 exchange. The sales price represented a cap rate of 6.5 percent.