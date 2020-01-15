SRS Negotiates $10.9M Sale of Retail Center Near Daytona International Speedway

Speedway Village was fully occupied at the time of sale to tenants including Verizon Wireless, Jimmy John’s, FedEx Office, Vitamin Shoppe, Eyeglass World and Smashburger.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $10.9 million sale of Speedway Village, a three-building, 28,075-square-foot retail center located directly across the street from Daytona International Speedway. The center was fully occupied at the time of sale to tenants including Verizon Wireless, Jimmy John’s, FedEx Office, The Vitamin Shoppe, Eyeglass World and Smashburger. The seller, Evans Speedway LLC, developed the property in 2008. The buyers, Ty and Tovah Lohman, represented themselves. Kevin Yaryan, Patrick Luther and Matthew Mousavi of SRS represented the seller in the transaction.