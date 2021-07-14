SRS Negotiates $11M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Mission Viejo, California
MISSION VIEJO, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a two-tenant retail property located at 26911 and 26921 Trabuco Road in Mission Viejo. Starpoint Properties sold the asset to a Hawaii-based private investor for $11 million.
Smart & Final and Saddleback Carpet & Flooring fully occupy the 26,202-square-foot property, which is part of Alicia Trabuco Plaza. Smart & Final serves as the anchor tenant for the plaza.
Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller and buyer in the deal.
