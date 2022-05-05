REBusinessOnline

SRS Negotiates $17M Sale of Southern New Jersey Retail Property Leased to Best Buy

DEPTFORD, N.J. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $17 million sale of a 60,750-square-foot retail property in the Southern New Jersey community of Deptford that is fully leased to Best Buy on a triple-net basis. The electronics retailer has occupied the six-acre site for more than 25 years. Andrew Fallon and Rick Fernandez of SRS represented the seller, a Chicago-based private investment firm, in the transaction. The buyer was Michigan-based REIT Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC).

