SRS Negotiates $18.3M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center Near Birmingham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

At the time of sale, Shops at Tattersall Park was leased to Publix, Goodwill and regional tenants F45, Clean Juice and a nail boutique.

HOOVER, ALA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has negotiated the $18.3 million sale of Shops at Tattersall Park, a fully leased, grocery-anchored shopping center in Hoover. At the time of sale, the property was leased to Publix, Goodwill and regional tenants F45, Clean Juice and a nail boutique. The seller was an undisclosed Florida-based developer that built the property in 2019. Shops at Tattersall is situated within the 78-acre, master-planned Tattersall Park development, which is 12 miles southeast of downtown Birmingham. Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the seller and buyer, a California-based company completing a 1031 exchange, in the transaction.