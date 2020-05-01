SRS Negotiates $18.3M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center Near Birmingham
HOOVER, ALA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has negotiated the $18.3 million sale of Shops at Tattersall Park, a fully leased, grocery-anchored shopping center in Hoover. At the time of sale, the property was leased to Publix, Goodwill and regional tenants F45, Clean Juice and a nail boutique. The seller was an undisclosed Florida-based developer that built the property in 2019. Shops at Tattersall is situated within the 78-acre, master-planned Tattersall Park development, which is 12 miles southeast of downtown Birmingham. Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the seller and buyer, a California-based company completing a 1031 exchange, in the transaction.
