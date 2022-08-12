SRS Negotiates $2.4M Sale of New Restaurant Near Knoxville Ground Leased to Texas Roadhouse

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Restaurant, Southeast, Tennessee

The landowner and tenant, Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse, sold the 15-year ground lease to an unnamed investor based in Virginia. Pictured is a representative photo of a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

ALCOA, TENN. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $2.4 million ground-lease sale of an 8,354-square-foot restaurant at 1125 Franck St. in Alcoa, a suburb of Knoxville. The landowner and tenant, Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse Inc., sold the 2.4-acre site to an undisclosed investor based in Virginia. The newly constructed restaurant is set to open in September, and Texas Roadhouse is subject to a 15-year ground lease. Morgan Creech and Sarah Shanks of SRS’ Louisville office represented Texas Roadhouse in the transaction. Feldman Ruel Urban Property Advisors represented the buyer.