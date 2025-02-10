Monday, February 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
4085-Cameron-Park-Dr-Cameron-Park-CA
Dutch Bros occupies the 950-square-foot property at 4085 Cameron Park Drive in Cameron Park, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRestaurantRetailWestern

SRS Negotiates $2.7M Ground Lease Acquisition of Dutch Bros Property in Cameron Park, California

by Amy Works

CAMERON PARK, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the ground lease (land ownership) acquisition of a Dutch Bros asset in Cameron Park, a suburb of Sacramento, Calif. An Oregon-based investment group sold the building to a Sacramento-based private investor for $2.7 million. Dutch Bros occupies the 950-square-foot property on a new 15-year, absolute triple-net corporate-guaranteed lease. Built in 2024, the asset is located at 4085 Cameron Park Drive. Alexander Moore of SRS Capital Markets represented the buyer, which completed a 1031 exchange, in the transaction.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers $1.4M Sale of Industrial Building in...

Zilber Acquires 363,000 SF Industrial Building in Beloit,...

Adept Urban Development Receives $107M in Construction Financing...

MAG Capital Partners Acquires 360,000 SF Industrial Facility...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 86,766 SF...

Gibbins Kaplan Development, Capstone Partners Complete 97-Unit Arts...

Gantry Secures $11M in Refinancing for Two Bay...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 29,806 SF Scottsdale Executive...

DAUM Commercial Brokers Sale of 5,000 SF Mama...