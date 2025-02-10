SRS Negotiates $2.7M Ground Lease Acquisition of Dutch Bros Property in Cameron Park, California

CAMERON PARK, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the ground lease (land ownership) acquisition of a Dutch Bros asset in Cameron Park, a suburb of Sacramento, Calif. An Oregon-based investment group sold the building to a Sacramento-based private investor for $2.7 million. Dutch Bros occupies the 950-square-foot property on a new 15-year, absolute triple-net corporate-guaranteed lease. Built in 2024, the asset is located at 4085 Cameron Park Drive. Alexander Moore of SRS Capital Markets represented the buyer, which completed a 1031 exchange, in the transaction.