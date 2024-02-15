Thursday, February 15, 2024
The 3,250-square-foot MD Now store is situated within Woods Walk Plaza, a Publix-anchored shopping center in Lake Worth, Fla.
SRS Negotiates $2.8M Sale of South Florida Retail Property Leased to MD Now

by John Nelson

LAKE WORTH, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $2.8 million sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 9955 Lake Worth Road in Lake Worth, a suburb of West Palm Beach. The South Florida store, which opened on a 0.6-acre parcel in August, has a 10-year corporate-guaranteed lease in place with MD Now, an urgent care provider with more than 60 locations.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a locally based development firm, in the transaction. An unnamed private investor based in Florida purchased the store in a 1031 exchange. The 3,250-square-foot store is situated within Woods Walk Plaza, an 88,000-square-foot shopping center anchored by Publix.

