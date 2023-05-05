Friday, May 5, 2023
US Bank has more than nine years remaining on its lease at 2131 S. China Place.
SRS Negotiates $2.8M Sale of US Bank-Occupied Property in Chicago’s Chinatown Neighborhood

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of a single-tenant retail property occupied by US Bank in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood for $2.8 million. Constructed in 1991, the 5,400-square-foot building is located at 2131 S. China Place. US Bank has more than nine years remaining on its lease at the property, which is situated within Chinatown Square, a nearly 162,000-square-foot outdoor mall that offers authentic cuisines, stores and traditional artwork. Sean Lutz and Dan Elliot of SRS represented the seller, a California-based private investor. Zoe Zhu of Century 21 represented the buyer, a Chicago-based private investor. The transaction represented a cap rate of 4.6 percent.

