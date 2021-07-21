SRS Negotiates $20.3M Sale of Industrial Building in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $20.3 million sale of a 388,540-square-foot industrial building located at 12 Gerber Road in Asheville. Jack Cornell and Max Finn of SRS represented the seller, a North Carolina-based private investor, and the buyer, a Florida-based private investor.

Built in 1959, the property was originally the headquarters for Gerber Baby Food and was most recently renovated in 2014. The industrial building is fully occupied by several tenants including SRS Distribution, GF Linamar and U-Haul. The property is located adjacent to Norfolk & Southern Railroad and features an onsite rail spur.