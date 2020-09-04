REBusinessOnline

SRS Negotiates $22.7M Sale of Seven Retail, Office Outparcels Near Mall at Millenia in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Six of the outparcels were leased to retail tenants including BJ’s Brewhouse, DSW, Ethan Allen, Old Navy, Olive Garden and West Elm at the time of sale. The seventh is an office building leased to Ingenus Pharmaceuticals.

ORLANDO, FLA. SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $22.7 million sale of seven single-tenant outparcels around Mall at Millenia in Orlando. The outparcels total 104,188 square feet and six were leased to retail tenants including BJ’s Brewhouse, DSW, Ethan Allen, Old Navy, Olive Garden and West Elm at the time of sale. The final outparcel is an office building that was leased to Ingenus Pharmaceuticals at the time of sale. Mall at Millenia comprises more than 1.1 million square feet and includes anchors such as Macy’s, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale’s. The property is located at 4200 Conroy Road, six miles southwest of downtown Orlando.

Patrick Luther, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Nutt of SRS, along with Gradon Willard of BluRock Commercial Real Estate, represented the undisclosed seller, which was the original developer of the property. Limestone Asset Management, an affiliate of Miami-based Orion Real Estate Group, acquired the portfolio.

